Preparing for gastric sleeve: Diet and care

Playing close attention to the pre-operative diet and post-operative care is necessary for a successful recovery from gastric sleeve surgery. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



If you're considering gastric sleeve surgery, you've made a huge decision to improve your health. The popularity of such procedures has skyrocketed in recent years, with over 41,500 surgeries recorded annually in Australia. However, gastric sleeve isn't a quick fix - you still need to put in hard work before and after.

To keep those kilos off long-term, major lifestyle changes are essential after surgery. Getting the sleeve can seem scary, but being prepared helps ease some of those pre-op nerves. That said, this article will give you a rundown of everything you need to know to get ready for the operation and set yourself up for success.

Should you have the surgery?

First things first - before booking your surgery, take a step back and make sure the sleeve is the best choice for you. This type of operation is generally recommended for those who:

have struggled big time to lose weight through other methods like diet, exercise, or medication

have a Body Mass Index (BMI) over 40, which falls within the category of severe obesity

have obesity-related health issues like diabetes, sleep apnoea, high blood pressure, or heart disease

The sleeve can be a great option to improve your quality of life if you fit the criteria. Most people lose about 60% of their excess weight in the first two years after the surgery. But it's not the only path to better health and self-confidence. Your general practitioner can help analyse your medical history and determine if bariatric surgery makes sense for your unique situation.



Here are some questions to ask yourself, too:

Am I truly ready to make major long-term lifestyle changes to my eating habits and activity levels?

Do I have a strong support network who can help me prepare for surgery and motivate me during recovery?

Am I in a healthy state mentally and emotionally to cope with such a big change?

Really take time to dig deep and decide if you're ready to take the plunge. Once you're completely sure, you can schedule your consultation or appointment for a gastric sleeve by BodyFree or other trusted and reputable clinics that offer weight loss surgery programs.

Pre-op diet

If you decide to go ahead, you'll need to follow a strict pre-op diet for two to four weeks beforehand. This shrinks your liver so the surgeon can easily access your stomach during the operation. It also reduces any excess fat stores that could cause complications under anaesthesia.

Your surgeon will give you clear and specific guidelines, but most recommend a liquid or pureed, very low-calorie diet. So, basically, you'll be saying bye to solid foods for a bit. Sticking to such a restrictive plan could be tough, but here are some tips to stay on track:

Stock up on meal replacement shakes and tasty broths so you have variety.

Chop veggies like cucumber or celery into a low-calorie broth for flavour.

Find a diet buddy like your partner or friend for motivation and accountability.

Distract yourself from food cravings by staying busy with hobbies, walking, or catching up with friends.

Remember, this strict phase is temporary, and it's for your future. But since reports show that almost 51% of the world (over four billion people) are predicted to be overweight or obese by 2035, a strict diet shouldn't be such a high price to pay for a healthier weight.

The night before surgery

The evening before your operation can be a critical time. Follow your surgeon's instructions closely so everything goes smoothly.

Here's the usual drill:

No more solid foods from the afternoon/evening before surgery - not even a bite.

Only sip small amounts of water to stay hydrated.

Take any medications you were instructed to with just tiny sips of water.

Absolutely no smoking or vaping. This may be hard for some, but it's critical for healing.

Try to wind down early and get a solid eight hours of sleep. Proper rest is so important before a big operation.

Have a friend or family member on standby to drive you to the hospital in the morning. No getting behind the wheel after anaesthesia.

Set multiple alarms so you wake up on time. Also, keep your phone charged in case the hospital needs to contact you.

It's completely normal to feel excited, anxious, and impatient all at once. Just remember the finish line is now in sight.

Recovering in hospital

The surgery itself takes one to two hours. You'll stay in the hospital for one to three days as you recover. When you first wake up, you might feel groggy plus some pain or nausea - all normal after being unconscious for a while. Just don't try to tough it out. Your care team will provide medications to manage any discomfort.

You'll also likely have an IV to stay hydrated until your surgeon says you can start sipping water or weak tea again. Moving around is key to avoiding nasty blood clots. Expect to take short walks within a day, maybe with help from the nurse at first. Listen to your body, and don't push too hard as you heal up.

Having a support person visit can lift your spirits, too. Hospital stays can be dull, so ask them to bring a good book or crossword puzzles to pass the time. Keep your eye on the prize of going home and starting your weight loss journey.

Post-op diet progression

Once you're home from hospital, you can slowly add food back in over several weeks. This gives your new tummy time to heal properly.

In the beginning, you can only manage a few tablespoons of food or liquid at a time - very small portions. Your meals might look like

protein shakes or smoothies

blended soups or pureed veggies

sugar-free yogurt or custard

silken tofu

Take the tiniest sips and chew very thoroughly to avoid pain or vomiting. You can try using a baby spoon to keep the portions small. Stay hydrated with water, weak tea, or broth between meals.

Don't worry if you get sick of the limited choices. This gastric sleeve post-op diet only lasts a few weeks until you can progress to normal textures.

Wrap up

There you have it. Now, you're armed with what you need to know about gastric sleeve operation and recovery.

