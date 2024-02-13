'We're angry' - Family reacts to Coroner's findings into Tapp death

When the body of Katherine man Shane Tapp was found by the banks of the Katherine River, police quickly ruled the young father had fallen into the river and drowned.
The evening before he died, Mr Tapp - a well-known local drug dealer - had bought a balaclava and a machete among other items. Next to his body, police found $20,000 in cash. Mr Tapp was a strong swimmer and there was very little reason for him to go fishing - which police suggested - in an overgrown part of the riverbank at night time.
Lengthy lobbying by the man's family, especially his grandmother June Tapp, led to a coronial inquest into the death of Mr Tapp.
Now the Coroner, Elisabeth Armitage, has handed down her findings.
"Mr Tapp's family were not persuaded by the accidental drowning theory and neither am I," she said.
"... The possibility of Mr Tapp going to the riverbank at night of his own volition, sliding in, being unable to extricate himself and accidentally drowning, is not a satisfactory explanation for how a fit man, such as he was at the time, would later be found, dead, in the river.
"Having considered the totality of the evidence put before this inquest, I consider that the conclusion reached by the Northern Territory Police is incomplete. It does not explain why Mr Tapp was next to the river at that time of night, with a machete and a large amount of money."
The Coroner said there was "some evidence" that may tend to support the possibility that Mr Tapp's death was "the result of the actions of an adversary".
"Further, there is evidence before me that may explain the motive of an adversary," she said.
"The possibility that Mr Tapp was in possession of a stash of drugs and/or money appeared to be well understood among the criminal elements in Katherine.
"The presence of (a) knotted black garbage bag with a rip in the bottom and the contents missing may suggest that something, perhaps drugs or money, may have been removed from the scene.
"Additionally, there was some evidence that the opportunity to sell drugs on Mr Tapp's turf was coveted by other persons in Katherine involved in the drug trade."
The Coroner said the police involved in the investigation were not able to rule out the possibility of "intervention by an adversary" in Mr Tapp's death, but ultimately, there was "insufficient evidence" for the Coroner to make a finding with respect to the cause of his death.
"I return an open finding and make no recommendations," she said, acknowledging that "this does not provide closure for Mr Tapp's family which is an unfortunate reality in some inquests".
Following the Coroner's findings, Mr Tapp's sister, Danielle Black, said she had hoped to feel a sense of relief, but "it's just not what came".
"The results give me a sense of justification and vindication that what we were saying, that his death wasn't misadventure, has been heard - which we are immensely appreciative to Elisabeth Armitage and her counsel for," she said.
Ms Black said the misadventure theory was "so obviously" not what had happened to her brother, "that it would have been inconceivable to come to any other conclusion".
"We shouldn't have needed an inquiry," she said.
"The fact that this was so obvious, yet we had to fight so hard to really does just leave me with sadness and, to be honest, anger.
"I'm angry that the people or persons responsible haven't been held accountable.
"I'm angry that so much time has passed without being investigated properly that evidence and potential leads have been lost.
"And I'm angry on behalf of all the other people in a similar situation to us, who haven't had their family members' deaths investigated properly."
Ms Black said she was concerned her brother's race and background may have played part in the findings.
"Maybe it's a factor that those people are Aboriginal or because their lives weren't deemed worthy enough for whatever reason by the people in charge making those decisions," she said.
"There is definitely a disparity there though, and so many of these people in our society get swept under the carpet and forgotten."
Ms Black said only thanks to her family's "collective wealth of experience, education, resources and community connections" the Tapps had been able to "force our voices to be heard".
"It wasn't easy for us - but imagine this same situation happening to another person without this strong family behind them pushing so hard?
"All of those people also deserve answers.
"I think there needs to be a serious look into the processes utilised by NT police with a focus on more accountability and transparency, as well as some more resources, information and advocacy options for other people who find themselves in a similar situation to our family."
Ms Black said she would never give up looking for answers to find out what really happened to her brother.
"I just know that the truth may walk slowly, but never backwards," she said.
"One day we will know what really happened to Shane on that night, and we won't stop pushing until we do."
NT Police Assistant Commissioner Travis Wurst said while the findings didn't include recommendations, the investigation remained active.
"Any individuals with pertinent information are urged to come forward," he said.
"We are committed to pursuing any avenues that may shed further light on the events leading to this incident."
