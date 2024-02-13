Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'We're angry' - Family reacts to Coroner's findings into Tapp death

February 13 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The body of Katherine man Shane Tapp was found by the Katherine River. His family believes his death was not an accident.
The body of Katherine man Shane Tapp was found by the Katherine River. His family believes his death was not an accident.

When the body of Katherine man Shane Tapp was found by the banks of the Katherine River, police quickly ruled the young father had fallen into the river and drowned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.