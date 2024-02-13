Cyclone looming in the Gulf

Another cyclone may soon threaten flood-hit regions in the Northern Territory and Queensland.
A tropical low is set to form in the Gulf of Carpentaria after heavy rain has been lashing the Northern Territory's Top End for days.
The Darwin area has been one of the worst hit with widespread falls of 110mm in 24 hours.
In the past three days, 215mm has been recorded at Darwin's airport and 270mm at Nightcliff due to heavy rainfall from a monsoon trough.
The Bureau of Meteorology said a tropical low was set to develop in the Gulf of Carpentaria, before potentially tracking east.
The low has a "moderate" or 25 per cent chance of intensifying into a tropical cyclone on Thursday.
"That will depend on how long it can spend over those warm waters in the Gulf of Carpentaria," a bureau spokesman said.
The Gulf region is already reeling from flooding caused by ex-cyclone Kirrily.
The weather bureau said that even if the low wasn't developing into a cyclone later this week, the Gulf's coastal areas are still set to be impacted by gale force winds and heavy rainfall as the system tracks towards central Australia - where heavy rain cut the Stuart Highway for days only four weeks ago.
Meanwhile, on Monday the Bureau issued a new flood watch for parts of the Top End, including Katherine.
Catchments likely to be affected include:
"A monsoon trough is strengthening across the Top End this week, causing rain, showers and thunderstorms to increase," the weather bureau said in a statement.
Catchments in the Flood Watch area are relatively wet due to rainfall over recent weeks and the Bureau said rivers were "likely to respond relatively quickly to further heavy rainfall".
Daily rainfall totals of 40 to 80 mm over the flood watch area are expected, with the highest falls likely about the western and north-western coasts, where falls of over 120mm are possible.
Isolated heavy falls to 100mm are also possible with slow-moving thunderstorms further inland.
"Significant river, creek, and stream rises are likely with heavy rainfall, with minor flooding possible across parts of the Flood Watch area.
"Many roads, and possibly primary and secondary highways may be affected," the weather bureau said.
"Some communities and homesteads may become isolated."
Check road conditions before travelling.
See www.bom.gov.au/australia/warnings to view all of the Bureau's current warning products.
More information on the Flood Watch Service and maps of Flood Watch areas are available at www.bom.gov.au/water/floods/floodWarningServices.shtml .
The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods, storms and cyclones call 132 500.
Emergency information is available at www.securent.nt.gov.au .
The latest road conditions are available at www.roadreport.nt.gov.au .
- with Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.