NT town expected to flood, Police warns

Residents in a small community in the Big Rivers region are being warned to prepare for flooding.
NT Police said river levels along the Waterhouse River were rising, with minor flooding likely to develop in Beswick from Wednesday evening, February 14.
"Moderate flooding may develop from Thursday," police said in a statement.
"The river level exceeded the Beswick Bridge on Tuesday morning and is likely to remain above the bridge level for at least the next few days."
In the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday, widespread rainfall totals of 30 to 80 mm were recorded across the Waterhouse catchment.
Daily rainfall totals of 30 to 40 mm, with isolated heavy falls are likely for the next few days.
The Waterhouse River at Beswick Bridge was at 6.06 metres at 10:45pm on Tuesday, below the minor flood level (7.7m).
Police said the river may reach the moderate flood level (8.1m) during Thursday with forecast rainfall.
