'Major flooding possible', BOM warns

Updated February 15 2024 - 7:56am, first published 7:30am
The Katherine River is rising. It was at 11m at 6.30am on Thursday, February 15.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a new warning for the community of Beswick, saying major flooding is possible in the small town 110km south-east of Katherine.

