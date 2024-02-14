'Major flooding possible', BOM warns

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a new warning for the community of Beswick, saying major flooding is possible in the small town 110km south-east of Katherine.
Flooding is already occurring along the Waterhouse River, and in the 24 hours to 1am on Thursday, February 15, widespread rainfall totals of 50 to 100 mm have been recorded across the river's catchment.
Further rainfall is forecast over the next few days, with isolated heavy falls associated with slow-moving thunderstorms possible.
At 1am on Thursday, the river at Beswick Bridge was at 8.55m and rising, above the moderate flood level (8.1m).
The renewed forecast is that the Waterhouse may peak at 8.7m on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, rainfall totals of 120 to 200 mm have been recorded across the Katherine River catchment over the last week, with minor flooding possible at Nitmiluk Centre and forecast for Gorge Road properties in Katherine.
"The catchment is wet, with river and creek level rises occurring," the Bureau said in a statement.
KATHERINE
On Wednesday afternoon the Katherine River at Nitmiluk Centre was at 2.51m and rising slowly, below the minor flood level of 3m.
But the weather bureau said higher levels were "possible with further rainfall over the next few days".
In the township of Katherine river levels are elevated along the river at the Highlevel Bridge.
At 6am on Thursday morning the river was just above 11m - below the minor flood level (16m).
"Further river level rises are expected along the Katherine River at Katherine Bridge, however at this stage the river level is expected to remain below the minor flood level for the next few days," the Bureau said.
The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods, storms and cyclones call 132 500.
Emergency information is available at www.securent.nt.gov.au .
The latest road conditions are available at www.roadreport.nt.gov.au .
