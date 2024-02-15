Three-day sickness on the rise across Katherine, Top End, Barkly

With recent wet weather across the Territory, bovine ephemeral fever (BEF) or 'three-day sickness' may become prevalent in the Top End, Katherine and Barkly regions, the Department of Industry has warned.
BEF is spread by mosquitos and biting midges whose populations are largely weather dependent. When cattle are infected at a young age they usually recover and gain immunity.
Commonly referred to as 'Three-Day', the sickness tends to have more serious effects when cattle are first infected at older ages and can cause death, the Department said.
Cattle that are affected will show lameness, stiffness, lying down, fever, possible shivering and drooling for about three days before they recover.
However, BEF can cause death, cows to abort and bulls to become infertile for several months.
Treatment is based around supportive care and offering feed and water.
There is a vaccine available for prevention which requires two doses given four weeks apart to give immunity.
Immunity only lasts for one year.
"Therefore, due to the time and expense required to vaccinate the whole herd annually, it is usually only used for high value, susceptible animals such as bulls transported from areas where BEF is not common," the Department said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.