Cotton waste to spur new NT mushroom industry

As the Northern Territory's cotton industry is growing, the Plant Industries Group of the NT Government has embarked on a collaborative research project focusing on recycling cotton, grain and cattle waste to establish a mushroom economy in the NT.
Cotton crop waste, including stalks and leaves, cotton seed husks, and other by-products from the gin will be repurposed as substrates for mushroom production.
"This will not only mitigate the environmental impact of waste disposal but will also transform the waste materials into valuable commodities," the Department of Industry said in a statement.
Mushrooms are nutritious and low-calorie food, packed with essential nutrients like vitamins B and D, copper, potassium and selenium.
They also offer antioxidants, dietary fiber and proteins.
"With the unique ability to continue to grow ... mushrooms are the sixth most valuable horticultural crop in Australia and hold the third position as a prized fresh produce item in local stores," the Department said.
"From an environmental standpoint, transforming cotton waste into mushrooms will reduce the burden on landfills and promote a circular economy by reusing agricultural waste.
"Economically, it will generate new avenues for revenue, creating a symbiotic relationship between the cotton gin and mushroom cultivation. Moreover, socially, it will foster community engagement and collaboration toward a common goal of sustainable development."
The Department said the mushroom project was poised to expand its horizons by establishing a new mushroom industry in the NT.
"The objective is to cultivate various exotic mushroom species for sale in the local and interstate markets, with the eventual goal of extending operations to the export markets.
"The project aims to embrace a recycling approach, not only within the mushroom industry but also by extending this sustainable practice to other sectors, contributing to the boost in regional jobs and the economy."
The project is being implemented as a PhD research investigation with Charles Darwin University (CDU), in collaboration with the Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia (CRCNA).
Cotton production in the Northern Territory has exceeded 10,000 hectares over the last few years and is expected to reach 15,000 hectares this year.
With the Western Australia Northern Territory cotton gin near Katherine now operational, the NT cotton industry is expected to continue to grow in the near future.
