Cyclone and flood warning, but no phone service - North battered by weather

Residents in northern Australia are bracing for the worst as the eye of a potential tropical cyclone inches closer to remote communities.
A cyclone watch was on Thursday upgraded to a warning, with Gulf of Carpentaria coastal areas to be hit hard by gale-force winds and heavy rain.
The system is set to move southwest towards the NT, cross the coast and move onshore on Friday.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the tropical low had a "moderate" chance of developing into a cyclone.
Communities including Borroloola, King Ash Bay and Robinson River, as well as Groote Eylandt and Mornington Island are already feeling the impact of the tropical low.
"Whether or not this intensification occurs we still anticipate areas of strong winds and heavy rain across parts of north Queensland and the Northern Territory," the bureau's Angus Hines said.
Gale-force winds up to 100km/hr are set to hit the region by the afternoon of Friday, February 16.
In the coming days, daily widespread rain of 50 to 100mm is expected with isolated falls of 150 to 200mm.
"We could even see rainfall totals above and beyond that particularly around far northwest Queensland around the coast of the Gulf," Mr Hines said.
The 380km long Tablelands Highway is closed between the Barkly Highway intersection and the Carpentaria Highway intersection at Heartbreak Hotel, due to flooding.
Flood watches and warnings are current for the Territory's Top End and northwest Queensland.
"Many of these areas have had major flooding in the past couple of weeks associated with ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily," Mr Hines said.
"In a number of these spots ... the floodwaters are still easing from the last round of flooding.
"(In Queensland) of particular concern are the Doomadgee and Burketown regions where many roads are closed and communities are still isolated - further flooding is a possibility into those hard-hit regions."
Residents on Groote Eylandt in the Gulf were already reporting heavy rain and wind gusts on Thursday.
The Telstra phone service is said to be impacted in Borroloola, with many residents unable to receive updates about the unfolding situation.
The outage is set to be resolved by 6pm on February 16.
Previously, the communities of Minyerri and Beswick were also affected by the phone outage, but services have since been restored.
However, the Waterhouse River has flooded Beswick, with many houses inundated by floodwaters.
Residents are sheltering at Wugularr School, where an evacuation centre has been set up.
Roper Gulf Regional Council said the local clinic had also been moved to the school.
Meanwhile in Queensland, residents in Burketown have been airlifted out of their community.
The state's Gulf region is still reeling from widespread flooding caused by ex-cyclone Kirrily which crossed the Queensland coast weeks ago.
Tropical Cyclone Jasper also caused record flooding in the far north in mid-December.
- with Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.