Tropical Cyclone Lincoln to hit Territory coast

A third cyclone in as many months has formed off the Australian coast as rain-lashed regions brace for more wild weather.
Wind gusts up to 110km/h and heavy rainfall are set to impact Gulf of Carpentaria coastal areas after Tropical Cyclone Lincoln formed on Friday.
Lincoln is set to make landfall as a category one system between the Northern Territory-Queensland border and the NT's Port McArthur by tonight.
"As it moves inland tonight, the system is expected to weaken and begin moving west across the central Northern Territory over the weekend," the Bureau of Meteorology said.
Some regions in Lincoln's sights are still reeling from the last cyclone.
A cyclone warning area was declared earlier, spanning from Bing Bong in the NT to Queensland's Mornington Island.
As Lincoln is approaching, the Bureau is warning people in Borroloola and surrounding areas to remain inside and stay calm, with "dangerous" winds expected.
"Do not go outside if you find you are in the eye of the cyclone," the Bureau said.
Besides heavy rain and gales, the cyclone is set to bring higher than normal tides across the Gulf region, causing minor flooding to low lying areas.
- with Australian Associated Press
