Cyclone downgraded but 'potentially life-threatening flooding' expected, BOM warns

Lincoln has weakened below cyclone intensity but will continue to deliver strong winds and heavy rain to already soaked areas of the Top End as the system drifts towards Western Australia.
On Friday night, Emergency Services issued a warning that locally intense rainfall was expected in the path of ex-TC Lincoln, which may lead to "dangerous and life-threating flash flooding".
Possible disruption to essential supplies are also expected.
Lincoln is set to reach WA's Kimberley region by Monday, where the weather system has the potential to redevelop as a tropical cyclone off the coast next week, possibly by Thursday, forecasters say.
Coastal communities were placed on alert as Lincoln made landfall on the Gulf of Carpentaria's southwest coast on Friday evening, between King Ash Bay and the Queensland border.
It was feared the then category one storm would batter already rain-lashed centres in the Northern Territory before moving inland and weakening in intensity.
Tennant Creek and Elliott are expected to record 24-hour rainfall totals of 50mm to 100mm, with 200mm possible in isolated areas and life-threating flash flooding possible.
- with Australian Associated Press
