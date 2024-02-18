Major NT highway closed again, BOM issues storm, flood warning

The major highway and freight link between the NT and southern states, the Stuart Highway, has once again been closed due to flooding.
Only a month ago, the highway was inundated by floodwaters, stopping essential supplies from reaching Katherine and the Top End, and leaving supermarket shelves empty for days.
Now ex-Tropical Cyclone Lincoln has dumped more rain on already wet ground around Tennant Creek, cutting the highway about 45km south of Tennant Creek.
Water is also over the road in the area of Three Ways roadhouse, where nearly 160mm fell overnight at nearby Phillip Creek Station.
NT Police is urging travellers to postpone their trips and avoid both sections of the highway. Most other major roads in the path of the Lincoln, which made landfall as a category 1 cyclone near Borroloola on Friday, are also flooded.
Closed roads include the Carpentaria, Tablelands, Buntine, Buchanan and Roper Highway, with NT Emergency Services warning that parts of the Gregory, Barkly, Tanami, Carpentaria and Simpson districts are at risk of damaging winds, intense rainfall, flash flooding and possible disruption to essential services such as electricity.
The Bureau of Meteorology said Lincoln was located around 200 km to the northwest of Tennant Creek and is moving west-southwest across central parts of the Northern Territory.
"Severe weather impacts will continue and spread westwards during Sunday," the Bureau said.
"Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast for the western Barkly District early Sunday, extending into the northern Tanami and southeastern Gregory Districts ..."
Damaging wind gusts of about 90 km/h are possible in the area.
A flood watch has also been issued for parts of Bonaparte Coastal Rivers, Carpentaria Coastal Rivers, Central Inland Rivers and the Kimberley.
Catchments likely to be affected include:
A flood warning is also in place for the Daly River.
