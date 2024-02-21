Farmers urge NT, QLD leaders to fight carbon capture plan

Labor leaders should be pressuring Queensland to reject the storage of power station emissions in the Great Artesian Basin, farmers say.
Farming lobby group AgForce has ramped up its campaign against a carbon capture and storage trial proposed by a subsidiary of coal producer Glencore.
CTSCo plans to capture carbon dioxide from the coal-fired Millmerran power station in southern Queensland, liquefy it and store it 2.3km underground, in the Precipice Sandstone aquifer.
It says no damage will come from its test injection of 330,000 tonnes into an aquifer that lies between two impermeable rock layers, meaning it's isolated from other aquifers that are tapped for agricultural or human use.
But AgForce fears the three-year trial could be dangerous for the entire basin, which supports $13 billion of economic activity across Queensland, NSW, South Australia and the Northern Territory.
It wants federal, state and territory Labor leaders to pressure Queensland's Labor Premier Steven Miles to refuse the proposal, which remains under assessment.
"The decision to green light this unthinkable trial should not just be a decision for the Queensland government," AgForce CEO Michael Guerin says.
"I plead with NSW Premier Chris Minns, SA Premier Peter Malinauskas and NT Chief Minister Eva Lawler - you have the future of your own communities to fight for and can help prevent this from going ahead."
National Farmers' Federation president David Jochinke urged other Labor leaders to get involved and wants the project to be scrutinised under federal environment laws.
But the federal environment department has told AAP that's not required.
"(It) was referred to the department and determined not to be a controlled action under national environment law as it is unlikely to result in a significant impact on nationally protected matters," the environment department says.
The Queensland environment department says it has asked for "further clarification" regarding CTSCo's response to submissions after public consultation on the project's environment impact statement.
It did not elaborate, but said the company has until March 31 to submit additional information to adequately respond to submissions.
The department will then consider all the information it has received to determine if the EIS can proceed to the next stage and recommendations on whether the project should proceed.
"A rigorous assessment is being undertaken as part of the EIS process and will address any environmental concerns associated with the project, including consideration of potential impacts to groundwater and the Great Artesian Basin."
A final decision on the EIS is due before May, but may come sooner.
Glencore says its disappointed by the farming sector's "misinformation campaign", which has included paid advertisements.
"CCS technology is supported by both the federal and state government because they recognise that CCS will be critical for reducing emissions and transitioning to a low carbon future."
AAP has sought comment from the premiers of Queensland, NSW and South Australia, as well as the Northern Territory's chief minister.
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.