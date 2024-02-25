Katherine in Top 5 tourist destinations

Katherine has been voted in the Top 5 of the 2024 Aussie Towns of the Year, taking out the fourth spot in the coveted awards.
As new research reveals 51 per cent of Australians will travel domestically this year to experience their country's rich local culture, leading travel app Wotif announced winners of the awards, highlighting trending Aussie destinations for the year ahead.
The awards are based on a Wotif data index that looks at accommodation affordability, quality and traveller satisfaction.
Executive Director Marketing for Tourism NT, Tony Quarmby, said he was "thrilled" to hear Katherine ranked in the Top 5 tourist destinations for 2024.
"We're ... a little surprised Katherine wasn't higher, but (it is) still good to see it in Wotif's top ten Aussie towns as it is unlike any other place in Australia," Mr Quarmby said.
"Katherine is where the Outback meets the Tropics on the doorstep to one of the Territory's most magnificent parks, Nitmiluk National Park.
"Beyond the world famous Katherine Gorge travellers have the opportunity to experience the Territory's rich war history, Aboriginal culture and some of the best swimming spots around - Edith Falls, Katherine Hot Springs and Bitter Springs to name a few.
"The town itself boasts a range of activities for visitors including the Katherine Museum and Hot Springs, as well as a thriving local art and culinary scene.
"Whether you visit the region for a day, a week or a month, there's heaps to do in Katherine and its surrounds."
Now in its seventh year, the Wotif Aussie Town of the Year Awards, named Bendigo in Victoria -renowned for its gold rush legacy, dating back to the 1850s - as number one destination.
The awards come at a time when more than two-fifths (43 per cent) of Aussies who plan to travel domestically want to visit new destinations within the country.
In addition, three in ten (29 per cent) are open to travelling to new destinations if it means finding a good deal, and more than a quarter (27 per cent) are choosing to travel locally rather than overseas to help keep costs down.
Swapping classic coastal getaways for inland educational experiences, this year's awards feature a diverse mix of regional towns, reflecting the desire of travellers to learn more about Australia.
Local domestic travellers are most interested in exploring historic sites (89 per cent), places that showcase Australia's unique outback experiences (84%), and destinations that highlight the arts (76%) such as Godinymayin Yijard Arts and Culture Centre in Katherine.
Wotif Travel Expert Sarah King said Aussie travellers were driven by "a curiosity to experience the world around them".
"It's fantastic to see that pursuit of discovery leading many to find culture close to home," she said.
"As one in five (20 per cent) Aussies are planning a trip during the upcoming Easter long weekend and over half (56 per cent) plan on taking advantage of school holidays for local getaways, these awards provide the ultimate inspiration for those planning their travels for the year ahead."
Wotif said Katherine was a highlight for travellers, marking the point where the traditional lands of the Jawoyn, Dagoman and Wardaman Aboriginal Peoples converge.
"Home to spectacular sandstone country, majestic gorges, misty waterfalls and authentic Aboriginal experiences, Katherine also boasts a thriving art scene, from vibrant street art to the Barunga Festival and galleries like Godinymayin Yijard Arts and Culture Centre.
The Wotif accommodation tip is Katherine's Beagle Motor Inn.
