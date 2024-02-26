Rotary bursary for Ms Batkin

Katherine's Dawnellen Batkin has won this year's Rotary Club of Katherine's bursary.
Many Katherinites will know Ms Batkin, who was born and bred in Katherine, and attended Katherine High School.
While studying in Year 12, she received a DUX in two subjects, and completed a Certificate III in Allied Health Assistance and helped many people at Katherine Hospital.
Ms Batkin, who moved to Melbourne to study at Monash University for a degree in occupational therapy, said the money she would receive through the bursary would help her by relieving some of the financial burden of moving away from home.
"I will use the money to buy my needed textbooks for my classes, my laboratory equipment (lab coat and safety glasses), as well as more general items such as stationary, notebooks and other things needed for my course," she said.
Rotary President Chris Dixon said the club had received some excellent applications.
"It was hard to make a decision, (but we are) positive Dawnellen will become a great occupational therapist and make Katherine proud of her," he said.
The Philippa Walters Bursary Award was established by former Rotarian Brian Walters to commemorate his wife, Philippa, who wanted to help young people get to university.
Knowing that studying away from home was expensive, Mr Walters donated money to the Rotary Club of Katherine, and every year the club raises funds through community events in order to give $3,000 to a bursary recipient.
"A huge thanks goes to a local family who recently donated funds sufficient for five years," Mr Dixon said.
