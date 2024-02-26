New faces at Godinymayin

Katherine's Godinymayin has a new gallery coordinator, as well as a new retail shop coordinator.
Gallery coordinator Caitlin Backhouse comes to the NT from Germany. She is a visual artist and graphic designer, and brings a global worldview and passion for making new things happen in Godinymayin's gallery spaces.
The new retail shop coordinator, Kyla St Jaye is creative, connected, and brings with her a vibrant spirit and a deep appreciation for the beautiful artwork and objects crafted across the Big Rivers Region and beyond.
A newcomer to Katherine from the Central Desert, her previous work with artists and art centres, and ongoing passion for Indigenous art make her a perfect fit for Godinymayin.
