Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Zachary Rolfe lied on NT Police application

By Neve Brissenden
February 28 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zachary Rolfe will give evidence to an inquest into the death of an Indigenous teen he shot. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
Zachary Rolfe will give evidence to an inquest into the death of an Indigenous teen he shot. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)

A police officer who shot dead Indigenous teenager Kumanjayi Walker lied on his police application about his drug use and criminal history, a coronial inquest has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.