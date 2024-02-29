Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Former cop celebrated survival after shooting teen dead

By Aaron Bunch
March 1 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former police officer Zachary Rolfe has denied celebrating the killing of an Indigenous teenager. (Rudi Maxwell/AAP PHOTOS)
Former police officer Zachary Rolfe has denied celebrating the killing of an Indigenous teenager. (Rudi Maxwell/AAP PHOTOS)

A former Northern Territory police constable who shot dead an Indigenous teenager during a bungled arrest has denied celebrating the killing with a mate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.