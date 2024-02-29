Former cop celebrated survival after shooting teen dead

A former Northern Territory police constable who shot dead an Indigenous teenager during a bungled arrest has denied celebrating the killing with a mate.
Zachary Rolfe shot Kumanjayi Walker, 19, three times as he resisted being handcuffed while armed with a pair of scissors in Yuendumu, northwest of Alice Springs, on November 9, 2019.
An inquiry into the Warlpiri man's death heard on Wednesday that in the days after the tragic incident, Mr Rolfe received a congratulatory text message from a friend.
"Hey bra, super stoked for you," the message said.
Mr Rolfe replied: "My man".
The friend replies: "Let's see those pussies in (the NT Police Tactical Response Group) say no to you now".
It was a reference to Mr Rolfe's failed bid to join the elite unit.
Counsel Assisting the Coroner Peggy Dwyer suggested to Mr Rolfe, a former soldier with the Australian Army, that he was being lauded as a "hero" and celebrated killing Mr Walker.
Mr Rolfe provided a different take on the text, saying the pair were celebrating his survival.
"It's completely tragic that a young man lost his life," he said.
"On the other side of it, a man tried to kill me and my partner and I survived.
"It's a natural response to staying alive when someone tries to kill you."
Mr Walker stabbed Mr Rolfe in the left shoulder with a pair of medical scissors as the pair scuffled in a dark room at a house in Yuendumu during the arrest.
The inquest in Alice Springs continues.
Australian Associated Press
