42 million-dollar barra in Top End waters

As Australia's richest fishing competition, Million Dollar Fish, enters its final weeks, the Territory Government is determined to make one lucky fisho a millionaire.
Last month it was announced that 12 barra worth $10,000 each were being activated to now be worth a million dollars, bringing the total number of barramundi worth one million dollars to 24.
To kick off March madness, another 18 fish have been converted into million-dollar barra. This means since March 1 there are a whopping 42 red-tagged barra sporting million-dollar tags.
Minister for Major Events, Brent Potter said there were now multiple million-dollar tagged fish in each of the five fishing regions - Arnhem Land, Darwin, Kakadu, Katherine and the Tiwi Islands.
"With March Madness set to shake up the competition like never before, any fisho, regardless of skill, is in with a chance of reeling in a life-changing million-dollar barra," he said.
"Season 8 delivered a total expenditure stimulus of $70.8 million with 47,949 people registered and Season 9 has already hooked more than 50,000 registrations so far from all around Australia."
More initiatives on top of tomorrow's exciting change will be introduced throughout March to increase the chances of an angler reeling in the elusive million-dollar fish.
More than a million dollars has already been cast away to lucky fishos since the Million Dollar Fish started in 2015, supported by SportsBet. This includes eight anglers who have reeled in a $10k fish during Season 9 with one fish worth $20,000.
SportsBet NT Operations and Partnerships Manager Thijs Bors said he was thrilled to be a part of "creating a life-changing moment for one lucky fisho".
"With the million-dollar fish a sure catch, March Madness will increase the chances like never before, which is set to excite fishos across the country," he said.
"Million Dollar Fish is the greatest fishing comp in Australia, and we're looking forward to seeing one lucky fisho hook the big one as part of Season 9."
As the competition draws to a close, more announcements will be made increasing the odds of luring in the elusive Million Dollar Fish.
To stay informed with upcoming announcements visit www.MillionDollarFish.com.
