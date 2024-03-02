Clean up Katherine and trade rubbish for movies

Katherine Town Council is shifting the annual Clean Up Australia Day event online, using its popular Snap, Send, Solve App to host the cleanup, with locals invited to clean up whenever they like, wherever they choose, between March 1 and 31.
"As an incentive for those who participate, we will swap a picture of you and the rubbish you have collected for either a $20 local cafe voucher or a movie pass to Katherine Cinema 3, including small popcorn and drink," Council said.
One bag of rubbish needs to be collected per person in exchange for one voucher per person for the entirety of incentive period.
Follow these steps to get involved and help keep Katherine beautiful:
"While we are on the topic of keeping our community beautiful, remember the Katherine Waste Management Facility has multiple free recycling options available including cardboard, glass, electronics, metal, along with household general waste," Council said.
