Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tindal aviator to march at Sydney's Mardi Gras

Updated March 3 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flying Officer Allysha McPherson, participating at the Top End Pride March in Darwin, 2023.
Flying Officer Allysha McPherson, participating at the Top End Pride March in Darwin, 2023.

In high school Flying Officer Ally McPherson realised she didn't share the same interest in boys as her friends.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.