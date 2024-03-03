BreastScreen bus Millie to hit the road

More than one thousand women in remote communities accessed 'Millie' the BreastScreenNT mobile screening bus last year for a breast cancer check, assisting women across the Territory to access early detection.
Now Millie is set to start her 2024 six-month 16,000 kilometre trip across the Northern Territory, including regional towns and 19 remote communities.
Minister for Health Selena Uibo said the NT Government was always look at ways to improve health services for Territorians in both remote and urban centres.
"Everyone deserves access to quality care," she said.
"This is why we like to bring services to Territorians."
"The heartbreaking reality is that breast cancer is the most common cancer experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and remains the second leading cause of cancer death after lung cancer.
"I encourage all women eligible and concerned to get a breast screen when Millie visits their town."
Millie offers free mammograms to women aged 50 to 74 for early detection of breast cancer. Women aged 40 to 49 or over 74 are welcome to screen with BreastScreenNT, but it is recommended they have a discussion with their doctor in the first instance.
Of the 6,000 Territorian women who were screened in 2023, Millie changed the lives of 49 women who were found to have breast cancer.
Research shows regular screening is the most effective way to detect breast cancer and improve survival rates for women in this age group.
Millie is set to head off to Belyuen, Warruwi, Maningrida, Galiwin'ku, Nhulunbuy, Groote Eylandt, Jabiru, Katherine, Mataranka, Elliot and Tennant Creek, with a final stop in Wadeye.
Breast cancer survival rates continue to improve in Australia with around 92 out of every 100 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer now surviving five or more years after diagnosis.
BreastScreenNT works with remote primary healthcare centres to ensure all eligible women are aware and encouraged to have their breast screen when Millie is in their community.
For more information about BreastScreenNT and the mobile screening bus service, visit https://nt.gov.au/wellbeing/cancer-services/breastscreennt and https://nt.gov.au/wellbeing/remote-health/breastscreen-bus.
