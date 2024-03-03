Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

BreastScreen bus on tour

Updated April 2 2024 - 10:45am, first published March 4 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BreastScreen bus on tour
BreastScreen bus on tour

More than one thousand women in remote communities accessed 'Millie' the BreastScreenNT mobile screening bus last year for a breast cancer check, assisting women across the Territory to access early detection.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.