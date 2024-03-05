From the Katherine Mayor's desk

Katherine Town was in the Aussie Town of the Year awards and was voted as one of the top ten towns to visit in Australia.
We are fortunate that we have the Hot Springs, Caves, Nitmiluk Gorge, Tours and many other places to visit such as Art Galleries, Great Coffee and others.
It is definitely worth a look around as some of these places have had changes and upgrades so nothing is ever the same.
Our Town Council has won two awards for Solver of the Year Awards 2023.
One was for Customer Engagement Award and one for Inclusive Excellence Award.
There are more community members using the Snap Send Solve app and it certainly makes a difference because of the photo as well as the exact site that needs to be repaired that comes through to Council.
The Northern Territory Government announced a Tourism discount scheme which is being rolled out.
You can get up to 25 per cent discount on Tourism products and experiences when you book through any of the Visitor Information Centres throughout the Northern Territory.
This is a great boost for Tourism for everyone.
The Community may be aware that Katherine Tiwn Council has been mowing the verges around the town area.
This is for safety and making the streets look a bit tidier particularly with the wet season growth.
Also weed spraying in the Rural areas.
If you want to be up to date with Council services then please go to our web page for the details.
Also a reminder to keep a small store of tin food, packets of food and Toilet paper as well as bottled water, medicines, baby food and pet food if you have pets.
This is in case of flooding.
Keep the car full of fuel. These are just small things for yourself and your family in case of a flooding event.
It may not be needed but it pays to be ready.
