Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

From the Katherine Mayor's desk

By Lis Clark, Mayor of Katherine
Updated March 6 2024 - 9:06am, first published 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'From the Mayor's desk' is a fortnightly column, written by Katherine Mayor Lis Clark.
'From the Mayor's desk' is a fortnightly column, written by Katherine Mayor Lis Clark.

Katherine Town was in the Aussie Town of the Year awards and was voted as one of the top ten towns to visit in Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.