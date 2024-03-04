Katherine crocodile cull call

As the NT Government has started its consultation on how to manage Top End crocodiles into the future, the Deputy Mayor of Katherine has publicly spoken out against the predators that lurk in the depths of his hometown waterways.
Denis Coburn, who has lived in Katherine for more than 20 years, said unlike in other places where crocodiles had become a tourist attraction, crocodiles in Katherine were doing "nothing positive" for the town.
"There is only fear and inconvenience," Mr Coburn said, adding that the views were his own and not Katherine Town Council views.
"Katherine has no positive tourist history of crocodiles like they have up in Kakadu," he said.
"All the perceived presence of crocodiles does is it prevents use of the river by residents and tourists."
The possible threat of crocodiles caused the popular ultra challenge to move out of town numerous years ago, and has "scared away any other tourist ventures that Katherine would benefit from".
"The Katherine River has always been a place of recreation and source of pride for residents and we need it to be that again, we need dry season access to the river between Springvale and Donkey Camp minimum," Mr Coburn said.
In early February, the Northern Territory Government opened consultation for the Draft Saltwater Crocodile Management Program 2024-2034, which is asking the public to have input on how crocodiles are managed in the Territory.
There are currently more than 100,000 crocodiles in the NT, and while salties have become a Territory icon, they are also dangerous predators.
More than 3,000 crocodiles have been removed from the wild since 2012.
"Co-existing with crocodiles presents challenges to the Territory community while also supporting jobs across several key industries," the NT Government said when calling for input in its new management plan which aims to build on the previous saltwater crocodile management program, which includes the conservation and sustainable harvest of crocodiles and the management of risk to human safety.
Chief Minister Eva Lawler said when culling stopped in the Northern Territory in the 1970s there were only around 3,000 crocodiles in the wild.
"We have current programs around population management, through egg collection and targeted removal and want to hear from you on whether you feel there is room for improvement," she said.
"What this consultation work will tell us is your thoughts on how we can go about croc management, including croc culling in a safe, sustainable way."
The crocodile industry is worth at least $25 million to the Territory economy and has potential for growth, with the NT globally renowned for its production of high quality crocodile skins.
Up to 90,000 croc eggs are harvested from the wild each year, and crocodiles are also a significant drawcard for the Territory's tourism industry and are part of the appeal for tourists to holiday in Top End.
Minister for the Environment Kate Worden said the management of crocodiles was important for public safety and the continued growth of lucrative industries like croc farming and tourism.
Katherine Deputy Mayor Denis Coburn said it was "essential" for the community to open up the river corridor for use by the townspeople.
"It would be an incredible boost, not only for tourism, but the spirits of the local people who have been denied access to places like the Low-Level, Knotts Crossing, under the Katherine bridge, Springvale," he said.
"All these places have been iconic swimming destinations that are now no longer available to the public.
"There is no case for an economic value to crocodiles in Katherine."
Mr Coburn said during the dry season access for crocodiles to the river should be "blocked or removed".
"I cannot figure one reason why we would want to promote saltwater crocodiles in the Katherine River," he said, encouraging rangers to set their mind to preventing "100 per cent (of) crocodiles from getting access to the Katherine River between Knotts Crossing and Springvale, or even between Nitmiluk and Springvale".
Mr Coburn said there were "plenty of other places" where the crocodile could be "seen and understood as an iconic Territory creature" but Katherine was "not one of them".
"As a Territorian my enjoyment of Katherine would be enhanced if we could once again make use of the Katherine River for personal enjoyment and entertainment."
