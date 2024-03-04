Inspired by Yoko Ono's evocative piece My Mommy is Beautiful, Katherine's Godinymayin Arts Centre is gearing up to open a new piece of interactive artwork.
Confronting Perspectives: What does disability mean to you? seeks to engage the Katherine community in a thought-provoking exploration of perceptions surrounding disability.
Set within the Laneway Gallery, this project aims to create dialogue, inclusivity, and build community through art.
Set within Godinymayin's Laneway Gallery, the Confronting Perspectives project aims to create dialogue, inclusivity and build community through art.
The new artwork invites everyone to ponder the question: "What does disability mean to you?"
Participants are encouraged to express their thoughts, feelings and experiences related to disability through writing, quotes, poems, or sketches.
The use of the Hashtag #whatsdisability #GyraccPerspectives expands the mediums for participants to include pictures and videos, allowing for involvement beyond Katherine.
Contributions from participants online will be curated on the wall by gallery staff and included in the exhibition.
The artwork will take shape as a collaborative collage between Step Out and Godinymayin, showcasing diverse perspectives and voices both within and outside the Katherine community.
Step Out is a multi-award-winning disability not-for-profit organisation, servicing the Big Rivers Region for more than 30 years.
Established in 1991, Step Out was created by a group of local parents to ensure their children, and other people with a disabilities, were able to access the community once they had finished school.
At the time, there were very limited services in place for this purpose.
Over the following three decades, Step Out has continued to ensure that clients are able to meaningfully participate in social, community and civic life through its Community Access program.
Confronting Perspectives opens at Godinymayin on March 9, from 5pm to 7pm.
Also opening at the same time is a new exhibition in the Lambert Gallery with works by Ross McHutcheon, who draws inspiration from the landscapes and colours of the Katherine region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.