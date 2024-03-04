Shine a light on Lymphoedema

This March the Lymphoedema Association Australia is calling on Australians to donate money to fund a support line for people living with the condition so they can seek additional information, receive support, and most importantly know they're not alone.
Katherine's Big Rivers Government Centre is lighting up blue this week to raise community awareness of the condition.
Lymphoedema is a largely unknown and misunderstood condition that affects thousands of Australians.
It is estimated that 24 per cent of cervical cancer patients and 20 per cent of breast cancer patients develop lymphoedema, which affects the physical and mental health of those living with it, whilst carers, especially of children with the condition, struggle to find suitable management plans due to limited awareness even amongst the medical fraternity.
Lyn Balfour, President, of Lymphoedema Association Australia has lymphoedema in her left arm after breast cancer treatment in 2015.
"When I was being diagnosed, it was an incredibly difficult and stressful time - and I was one of the lucky ones who got a prompt diagnosis, which enabled me to access effective treatment," she said.
Not everyone is that lucky.
"I have had a life-threatening condition replaced by a life-long condition. This can be overwhelming and can make many people feel anxious and alone.
"That is why we, the Lymphoedema Association Australia is raising money to fund a support line for people living with the condition; so that they can seek additional information, receive support and we can ensure that no one walks their lymphoedema journey alone," Ms Balfour said.
For information and donations visit www.lymphaustralia.org.au.
