Heavy rain triggers sudden Flood Warning for Katherine

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Katherine River, after heavy rain fell across the catchment.
Initially, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area between Tindal and Pine Creek at around 8.15pm on March 6, warning that severe thunderstorms were likely to produce heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in the area, including Katherine.
The storms produced that much rain - more than 100mm in just a few hours in some areas - that the weather bureau skipped issuing a Flood Watch.
Just after 9.30pm - only an hour after the initial storm warning - it issued a Flood Warning, saying flooding was likely along the Katherine River.
"The Katherine River at Nitmiluk Centre is likely to reach the minor flood level late Wednesday evening," the Bureau said.
"Minor flooding is likely along the Katherine River Gorge Road."
The Bureau said it expected the river to peak at 4m at Nitmiluk Centre on Thursday morning, 1m above minor flood level.
The river at Katherine Bridge was at 7.27 metres at the time and rising, but is expected to remain below the minor flood level of 16m.
On Thursday morning it had risen to just above 10m.
The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises that people should:
A Flood Watch remains in place for the Victoria River below Kalkarindji.
"Recent very heavy rainfall across the Victoria River catchment below Kalkarindji has caused significant river level rises along local creeks and rivers," the Bureau said.
"Significant rises are unlikely, but flooding impacts may continue for the next few days."
The weather bureau said catchments in the Flood Watch area were relatively wet following recent rainfall.
Showers and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely over the next few days.
"Rainfall over the last few days and areas of flooding may have adversely affected many roads, and possibly primary and secondary highways," the Bureau said.
"Some communities and homesteads may become isolated."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.