Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

NT Police Minister defends racist Facebook posts

March 7 2024 - 8:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NT Police Minister Brent Potter says he does not agree with Facebook posts he shared in the past. (Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS)
NT Police Minister Brent Potter says he does not agree with Facebook posts he shared in the past. (Neve Brissenden/AAP PHOTOS)

Racist and anti-Semitic posts shared on social media by the Northern Territory police minister were "satirical", he claims as allegations of systemic racism continue to rock the territory police force.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.