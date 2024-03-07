Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Heartache, tears, fear': Remote kids' boarding school decision not 'elitist' choice but only option

Updated March 7 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kids in remote parts of the Territory have a different upbringing to their peers in urban centres.
Kids in remote parts of the Territory have a different upbringing to their peers in urban centres.

A young mother who has been forced to choose between sending her children away to boarding school or giving up the family home and business to move interstate, has publicly opened up about the "heartache" families in remote parts of the country have to endure.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.