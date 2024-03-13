From the Mayor's desk

Our Council meeting held on 27th February included the Grant Acquittal for the Sportsground Fencing Stage 1, Partnership Agreement with Katherine Show Society, Memorandum of Understanding with the Katherine Tennis Club, Grant Funding Agreement for the Territory Tourism Discount Scheme for 2024, Shared Services Agreement with West Arnhem Regional Council. These were some of the items in our Agenda.
This year for the Clean up Katherine Campaign the team has come up with a different plan due to the low numbers of people on Clean-up Day. The Clean up will be for the whole month of March (1st-31st ) The community is encouraged to come to the Civic Centre to collect gloves and rubbish bags. You can clean up any area in Katherine that you choose. When you collect your rubbish then submit a picture via the Snap, Send, Solve app. There is a free Movie pass with a small popcorn and drink or a $20 local café voucher. It will give the community more time to collect the rubbish and it can be done on any day of the week instead of one day. Once the Snap, Send, Solve is received our Infrastructure team will organise to pick up the bags of rubbish. I am hoping that more of the community will come on board with this change.
On 16th March Council will have the annual Come and Try Sports Expo. It will be held at the YMCA from 9.00am - 12.00pm. It is a free event with up to 20 sporting groups attending. Collect a map from the KTC table and if you visit all the stalls you will go into the draw to win sporting prizes. This event is a great opportunity for your child to have a go and see if they would like the particular sport or activity on offer. The Zaki Zaki café will have a stall to sell coffee and food on the day.
The Bombing of Katherine will be held again this year at the Katherine Museum. This will be held on 22 March from 10.00am - 11.00am. If you want to lay a wreath please get in touch with KTC.
Katherine Town Council is selling Graffiti kits at cost price for $40. You can purchase these kits from the Civic Centre. When you purchase the kits you will receive instructions on how to use the kits and a safety form to fill in. It is used in a number of other places now and guaranteed to work.
