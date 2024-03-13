From the Mayor's desk

This year for the Clean up Katherine Campaign the team has come up with a different plan due to the low numbers of people on Clean-up Day. The Clean up will be for the whole month of March (1st-31st ) The community is encouraged to come to the Civic Centre to collect gloves and rubbish bags. You can clean up any area in Katherine that you choose. When you collect your rubbish then submit a picture via the Snap, Send, Solve app. There is a free Movie pass with a small popcorn and drink or a $20 local café voucher. It will give the community more time to collect the rubbish and it can be done on any day of the week instead of one day. Once the Snap, Send, Solve is received our Infrastructure team will organise to pick up the bags of rubbish. I am hoping that more of the community will come on board with this change.