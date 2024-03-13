Katherine Times
Katherine Times
From the Mayor's desk

By Lis Clark, Mayor of Katherine
March 13 2024 - 3:30pm
Katherine Mayor, Lis Clark
Our Council meeting held on 27th February included the Grant Acquittal for the Sportsground Fencing Stage 1, Partnership Agreement with Katherine Show Society, Memorandum of Understanding with the Katherine Tennis Club, Grant Funding Agreement for the Territory Tourism Discount Scheme for 2024, Shared Services Agreement with West Arnhem Regional Council. These were some of the items in our Agenda.

