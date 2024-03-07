Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Katherine paramedic recognised for 'hard work, passion for women's health'

Updated March 8 2024 - 8:12am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine paramedic Mareesa Bates with Ambulance CEO Andrew Tombs.
Katherine paramedic Mareesa Bates with Ambulance CEO Andrew Tombs.

A Katherine paramedic has been named as one of the country's 2024 Women in Ambulance Awards recipients, announced as part of the March 8 International Women's Day celebrations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.