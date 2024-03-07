Katherine paramedic recognised for 'hard work, passion for women's health'

A Katherine paramedic has been named as one of the country's 2024 Women in Ambulance Awards recipients, announced as part of the March 8 International Women's Day celebrations.
The annual awards promote the work of inspirational women in ambulance services across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.
Katherine's Mareesa Bates, who has been a paramedic with St John Ambulance for seven years, was recognised for being "hard working, dedicated and supportive with a passion for women's health issues and sharing her knowledge with others".
"Mareesa's wealth of experience as a nurse and midwife, along with her role as a university lecturer makes her an asset in her role as ... with St John in presenting and supporting staff with training and development," the ambulance service said in a statement.
"Mareesa has also stepped up when required into the role Acting Area Manager Katherine and empowers those around by allowing everyone the opportunity to learn in a safe environment."
In 2022 Ms Bates took out the Northern Paramedic of the Year award at the St John NT Excellence Awards.
Ambulance CEO Andrew Tombs said the awards recognised female leaders in the ambulance service who empower and inspire future generations of women to step into ambulance careers and progress into leadership roles.
"These awards recognise women from across all of the areas of the service including paramedics, emergency communications and corporate services, who demonstrate strength and perseverance and are role models to our workforce," he said.
"I congratulate all of our recipients for their ability to provide a valuable contribution to the delivery of our service, willingness to act as a role model and demonstrate strength and perseverance."
Other St John NT recipients are:
Renee Guesnon - Paramedic (Alice Springs)
Erin MacZkowiack - Paramedic and Clinical Dispatch Supervisor (Darwin)
Angie Butler - Training Administration Officer (Darwin)
Kim Szymanski - Accounts Payable Officer (Darwin)
This is the fourth year that St John NT has partnered with the Council of Ambulance Authorities to promote the work of women working within ambulance services across the county.
