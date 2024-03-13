Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Territory drone consultation opens

March 14 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Territory drone consultation opens
Territory drone consultation opens

The drone industry has experienced significant growth over recent years with the global market estimated to be worth US$30 billion in 2022.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.