Territory drone consultation opens

The drone industry has experienced significant growth over recent years with the global market estimated to be worth US$30 billion in 2022.
Now a draft Northern Territory Drone Industry Strategy is open for consultation, to set out a framework to drive the development of drone technologies to enhance traditional industries, deliver economic benefits and transform service delivery.
"A drone industry has the potential to increase productivity and economic participation across all sectors and presents significant opportunities in regional and remote areas of the Territory," the NT Government said.
Chief Minister and Minister for Industry and Trade, Eva Lawler, said the NTG would always seek out opportunities to expand the Territory's economic market, which creates working and training opportunities for Territorians.
"The Territory is well positioned to become a leader in the drone industry with our vast open landscapes, proximity to growth markets and strong research capabilities," she said.
"With demand for drones set to rapidly increase due to technology becoming more advanced, accessible and cost effective, increased uptake of drones will enhance productivity across many the Territory's key sectors including mining, agriculture and tourism.
"I encourage all Territorians to have their say on the draft NT Drone Industry Strategy and help shape the future of this exciting industry in the Territory."
To find out more and to have your say on the Northern Territory Drone Industry Strategy visit https://haveyoursay.nt.gov.au/
