Count Her In - International Women's Day

Under the motto 'Count Her In', hundreds of local women celebrated International Women's Day in Katherine in a series of events, including the annual march across the highlevel bridge.
Australia's Senior Citizen of the Year, Yalmay Yunupingu, was a guest speaker at this year's Women's Day morning at Godinymayin. The respected north-east Arnhem Lan elder, is a teacher and linguist and has guided teaching at the Yirrkala Bilingual School for four decades. Her lifelong focus on inspiring Yolngu children to walk confidently in both worlds embodies this year's International Women's Day theme, 'inspire inclusion'.
The speakers' panel also included the Member for Arnhem, Selena Uibo, and Katherine-born lawyer Michelle Duggan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.