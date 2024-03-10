Count Her In - International Women's Day

Australia's Senior Citizen of the Year, Yalmay Yunupingu, was a guest speaker at this year's Women's Day morning at Godinymayin. The respected north-east Arnhem Lan elder, is a teacher and linguist and has guided teaching at the Yirrkala Bilingual School for four decades. Her lifelong focus on inspiring Yolngu children to walk confidently in both worlds embodies this year's International Women's Day theme, 'inspire inclusion'.