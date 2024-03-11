Green light for solar

In a bid to light Katherine's path to becoming the nation's leader in making use of solar-powered energy, a local business has started to install new solar lights at parks and along paths in town. .
"The sun is the biggest power station for everyone to use," Xcel Energy's Aihua Feng said.
Over the next two weeks, Ms Feng - with the help of local contractor Royboy's Concreting - will be installing 40 new lights around Katherine's Adventure Playground, the skate park, the pedestrian path between Lindsay Street and Chambers Drive, and along the Riverlink Trail.
An additional 18 solar lights will be installed along the Riverlink Trail in late April to improve lighting along the dark stretches of the Riverlink Trail between the hospital and the CBD.
"It's time for a change," Ms Feng said.
"It doesn't make sense not to use solar power. It's better for the environment and less expensive than using gas and diesel."
MS Feng, who also owns the Katherine General Store in the main street, among other businesses, said the new lights were tailored to Katherine's needs.
"A lot of crime happens in the dark. Most solar lights aren't very bright, so we customised ours to make them very bright to reduce the risk of opportunistic crime."
The Katherine business woman said she was grateful for Katherine Town Council to have chosen her company and her local contractor for the project.
"We are able to deliver a better product at a local cost, thanks to the team we work with," she said.
"Katherine Town Council doesn't have big funding, but the Council CEO, Ingrid Stonhill, makes sure the Council chooses wisely how it spends its money. My experience is that the Council goes out of its way to find people who can do local jobs better, more efficiently and therefore cheaper.
"Originally the town was only going to get 40 new solar lights, but as we are able to keep the cost down due to working with locals on the ground, we are proud that we will now be able to deliver 58 lights."
Ms Feng said, together with Katherine Town Council, she was hoping to put Katherine on the map as solar leader.
"When you compare the number of solar street lights to population numbers, we're already a leader ahead of Darwin and many other capital cities," she said.
"But the solar lights are only the beginning."
Ms Feng said her company also offered solutions for solar power for local homes as well as community housing and cattle stations.
"Especially in remote regions diesel-generated power is very expensive," Xcel Energy's Ahiua Feng said.
The business woman said she also had created "backyard power solutions", made up of self-sufficient shipping containers with solar panels and power storage systems, as well as mobile solar containers that can easily be moved and relocated.
"It's time for us to change how we use power and how we generate it," she said. "It is cheaper and better for the environment to utilise the sun than using gas and diesel resources which will run out at some stage and won't be able to be refilled."
Katherine Town Council CEO Ingrid Stonhill said Katherine's new solar lights were a good fit based on the Council's aim to be socially and environmentally responsible.
"The one thing we have plenty of here in Katherine is sun," she said. "We want to be the landmark council, leading in the north when it comes to clean energy projects."
The Katherine solar lights project was made possible thanks to a $190,000 grant from the NT Government.
