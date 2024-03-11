Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Green light for solar

March 11 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
58 new solar lights will be installed around Katherine.
58 new solar lights will be installed around Katherine.

In a bid to light Katherine's path to becoming the nation's leader in making use of solar-powered energy, a local business has started to install new solar lights at parks and along paths in town. .

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.