A new exhibition is current on display at Katherine's Godinymayin Arts Centre, showcasing the vibrant landscapes of the Northern Territory as painted by local artist Ross McHutcheon.
As with many artists, Mr McHutcheon said he finds boundless inspiration in the landscapes and hues of the Big Rivers Region, which inspired his latest artistic journey and the exhibition 'There's always something'.
Both new and cherished work, each of his paintings is a testament to his deep connection to the land, with more than 40 pieces filling the gallery.
"Moving to Katherine was a turning point in my journey when I felt a surge of inspiration to actively pursue my craft," he said.
"Before this my painting was mostly limited to commissions from friends, but the change in scenery and environment sparked a new creative energy in me.
"I love the patterns, shapes, colours and mystery of nature in all its forms and beauty.
"The work invites (people) on a visual journey through the untamed wilderness and captivating landscapes of the Top End of Australia."
Mr McHutcheon said through his paintings he interprets his life experiences artistically.
"Before I begin, I often spend time in contemplation, gazing at a blank canvas. I find that my best paintings emerge from a blend of preconceived ideas and spontaneous inspiration."
The artist said having the opportunity to present his paintings in an exhibition was something he was proud to have achieved.
"I can reflect on the joy that art has given me throughout my life, despite interruptions.
"Art was my saviour as a child and continued to be my release to this day," the artist said.
Mr McHutcheon said he was hoping his work would inspire visitors to see things different - and keep an eye out for the hidden little details in his work. There's always something included that's not obvious at first glance.
