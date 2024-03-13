Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Exhibition: There's always something

March 14 2024 - 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exhibition: There's always something
Exhibition: There's always something

A new exhibition is current on display at Katherine's Godinymayin Arts Centre, showcasing the vibrant landscapes of the Northern Territory as painted by local artist Ross McHutcheon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.