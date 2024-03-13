Whopping 60 fish with million-dollar tag in Top End waters

With less than three weeks to go in this year's Million Dollar Fish competition, and organisers adamant that the million dollar barra will be caught this season, a whopping 60 tagged fish are now carrying a million dollar prize tag.
A map has also been shared with keen fishos to point them in the right direction as to where the much-wanted fish could be lurking.
"We were hoping the map we shared would tip the scales in your favour, fishos, but it seems you need even more help to bag a million bucks," organisers said on Million Dollar Fish's social media accounts.
"We upgraded another 18 $10,000 barra into million-dollar beauties so there are now a massive 60 barra worth a million."
Here's some more tips to help you catch the big one :
Tip 1 - Don't have a boat? Use your Territory Tourism Discount and get 25 per cent off a fishing charter with a Tourism Top End accredited fishing guide
Tip 2 - Need better fishing gear? Katherine's Rod & Rifle Tackleworld shop has all the knowledge to help you find the best gear.
"With 60 chances to reel in the million and lots of locations now laid bare, your odds of becoming a millionaire have never been better," organisers said.
Season 9 of the Million Dollar Fish competition ends on March 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.