Seven new nurses and midwives for Katherine Hospital

Seven new graduates have started their work at Katherine Hospital as part of the Big Rivers Region nursing and midwifery workforce.
These graduates have finished their orientation and commenced rotations at Katherine Hospital, adding five registered nurses, one registered midwife and one enrolled nurse to the workforce.
Minister for Health, Selena Uibo, said the Government continued to invest in growing the Territory's own workforce while working to attract interstate health professionals through the unique opportunities that come with working in Aboriginal health.
"Katherine Hospital delivers health to a huge portion of the Territory across the Big Rivers region, with an exceptional maternity program and passionate staff that are dedicated to building a strong Aboriginal health workforce," Ms Uibo said.
"I have heard from the new graduates that word is spreading about the excellence of the Territory's health programs, and the Territory certainly offers exciting opportunities for nurses and midwives to undertake training and grow in their career in remote care."
Katherine's new registered nurses and midwife are some of the 82 graduates who commenced so far this year in hospitals across the Northern Territory.
The Territory Government said it continued to aim to attract health professionals to work in NT hospitals, providing up to 300 graduate nursing and midwifery positions each year as well as ongoing recruitment and fast-tracked pathways for employment.
From this year onwards the application portal for the NT Health Graduate Nursing and Midwifery Program will be accessible all year round to allow for ongoing recruitment and offer support to applicants studying within Australia who are visa holders.
This change provides a pathway to employment for those already living and studying in Australia and will result in additional nursing and midwifery graduates employed across NT Health hospitals.
