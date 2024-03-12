Katherine Times
Paris calling for Lajamanu runner

Updated March 13 2024 - 8:38am, first published 8:00am
Telaya Blacksmith has her eyes on the Paris Paralympics. Picture via OUTfit Coaching.
Young Warlpiri running sensation Telaya Blacksmith has proven once again that she is a force to be reckoned with, securing a Paris Paralympics B qualifier in a T20 400m event at the recent Blacktown High Velocity and NSW Juniors competitions.

