Paris calling for Lajamanu runner

Young Warlpiri running sensation Telaya Blacksmith has proven once again that she is a force to be reckoned with, securing a Paris Paralympics B qualifier in a T20 400m event at the recent Blacktown High Velocity and NSW Juniors competitions.
Her impressive time of 58.95 seconds at the Blacktown meet not only surpassed the B standard qualifying time but also underscored her remarkable talent and dedication to the sport.
At just 16 years old, Ms Blacksmith has been captivating the athletics world with her stellar performances as a T20 athlete - a sport classification for disability athletics in track and jump events.
Despite being better known as a short sprinter and long jumper, the Lajamanu teenager rose to the challenge of adapting to the 400m event, showcasing her versatility and determination on the track.
This achievement significantly boosted her chances of selection for the Paralympics in Paris, where Australia's limited quota spots pose a competitive challenge for aspiring athletes and require Ms Blacksmith to secure additional B qualifiers.
At the NSW Juniors, she continued to impress, clinching second place with a time of 61.41 seconds in the 400m event on Day 1. On the following day, she broke expectations by setting a new U20 record in the long jump with a distance of 5.14 meters, surpassing the previous record of 5.09 meters.
In February, she set a new Australian Under 20 and Open T20 400m record.
Competing at the NSW Athletics competition in Sydney, Ms Blacksmith recorded a time of 59.87 for the 400m.
Her time didn't only break her own U20 and Open records but is also the first sub 60 seconds by an Australian woman in her classification.
"What an outstanding achievement this is. We are so proud of you Telaya," Outfit Coaching said.
