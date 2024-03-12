Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Education

NT schools to be 'fully funded' by 2029 - Albo

March 13 2024 - 8:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says quality education and equality goes hand in hand. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says quality education and equality goes hand in hand. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

More than a billion dollars will be invested in Northern Territory public schools over the next five years as part of a bid to lift education rates across the territory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Education

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.