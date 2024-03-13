NT weather photos wanted by BOM

The Bureau of Meteorology is seeking new weather images from across the Northern Territory for the 2025 Australian Weather Calendar photo competition.
Previous winning images have shown the rich diversity of Australian weather, with thunderstorms a routinely feature from the Top End, where the Darwin area sees more than 80 thunderstorm days each year - the most in mainland Australia.
One of last year's Territory winners appears in the 2024 edition of the calendar, features a 'knock 'em down' storm in the NT.
The thunderstorm occurred just south of Darwin at the end of the wet season. Big storms at that time of year are known as 'knock 'em down' storms as they flatten the spear grass that has grown tall during the wet season.
Photographer Damon Wagland, an intrepid storm chaser, said he planned his photography outings by monitoring the weather online before chasing a promising storm.
"I normally go around in the dry season looking for spots, for composition," he said, adding during the Wet he used the Bureau's Berrimah radar as the primary tool for detecting storms.
Senior Meteorologist Andrea Peace said the calendar was a "fantastic opportunity" to explain the science behind weather events and other phenomena, "all the while admiring spectacular and uniquely Australian imagery".
"Every page provides an insight and explains the diversity of both the striking visuals and the severe weather conditions in Australia," she said.
"In the calendar, a meteorological description of each photo is produced alongside each monthly image, to help continue building knowledge for our audience both here and abroad."
People interested in submitting their images of Australia's diverse weather to the Australian Weather Calendar photo competition can do so here.
Entries close on March 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.