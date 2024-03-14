New Godinymayin CEO no stranger

Clare Armitage has been announced Katherine's Godinymayin Art Centre's new Chief Executive Officer, following in the footsteps of Eric Holowacz, who has served in the leadership role since December 2021, and was recently appointed Arts and Cultural Services Manager at Blue Mountains City Council in New South Wales.
"The search committee had an excellent pool of candidates," Robbie Friel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Katherine Regional Cultural Precinct said.
"But Clare stood out as a multi-faceted arts professional with diverse experience working with Northern Territory cultural organisations, leading projects and public programming, and connecting on a national level."
Ms Armitage brings a professional background as a curator, and has worked in arts, culture, and heritage institutions in Darwin, Katherine, Alice Springs and Canberra over the past twelve years.
She has an excellent knowledge of the arts landscape in the Northern Territory and a passion for celebrating and sharing our collective cultural heritage.
"I actually began my career as gallery curator at Godinymayin more than a decade ago, and I feel very privileged to be returning to Katherine for this important leadership role," she said.
"I have a sincere fondness for this organisation, a great belief in its potential, and an excitement about the new facilities and future as a cultural hub."
The CEO manages all aspects of the Cultural Centre, including staff, funding and resources, and oversees public programming and partnerships.
Godinymayin was established in 2012 as the flagship cultural facility for the Katherine Region, and last year welcomed more than 25,000 people through its doors.
The founders were a visionary group of local artists, elders, leaders, business owners, pastoralists, educators and government partners who wanted to create a special place for the community to gather and be creative.
Over the past decade, Godinymayin has become a community hub that now presents theatre, music, cabaret, exhibitions, lectures, comedy, cinema and a variety of other events - and is also home to workshops, conferences, corporate functions and hired activities of every kind.
"I look forward to reconnecting with you, working with you and learning from you at this exciting time for our region and community," Ms Armitage said.
