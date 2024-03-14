Katherine Times
Katherine Times
New Godinymayin CEO no stranger

Updated March 14 2024 - 4:51pm, first published 4:00pm
Clare Armitage has been announced Katherine's Godinymayin Art Centre's new Chief Executive Officer, following in the footsteps of Eric Holowacz, who has served in the leadership role since December 2021, and was recently appointed Arts and Cultural Services Manager at Blue Mountains City Council in New South Wales.

