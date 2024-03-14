Former NT Farmers executive announced as new NABRC chair

The North Australia Beef Research Council has announced the appointment of Paul Burke, former NT Farmers CEO, as its new chair.
Paul Burke's past roles include CEO of the NT Cattlemen's Association and a senior executive at AgForce in Queensland.
With a rich history of leadership and innovation in the Australian beef industry, Paul will be guiding NABRC through its next phase of growth and development, fostering research, development, extension, and adoption across Northern Australia's beef sector.
Northern Territory producer and Katherine Pastoral Industry Advisory committee chair Jay Mohr-Bell said Mr Burke would bring a great depth of experience and a proven track record of success in agricultural organisational management and development.
"Paul's extensive experience in senior executive in agricultural organisations, including as CEO of Northern Territory Farmers, and his leadership in the Research Institute of Northern Agriculture, have equipped him well with the skills to champion the priorities of the northern beef industry," Mr Mohr-Bell said.
"Under Paul's guidance, NABRC will continue to facilitate impactful collaboration among beef producers, researchers, and stakeholders."
With strong connections right across Northern Australia, Paul is highly regarded in the industry with specialist experience in rural development and stakeholder management.
Mr Burke said he was honoured to take on the role of chair at NABRC.
"I look forward to working closely with regional beef research committees, NABRC members and industry stakeholders," Mr Burke said.
"Together we will navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead to advance research and development that resonates with the real-world needs of the beef industry across Northern Australia."
Mr Burke will commence the role of NABRC Chair on April 1, 2024.
