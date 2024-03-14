Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Former NT Farmers executive announced as new NABRC chair

March 15 2024 - 8:00am
Former Northern Territory Farmers chief executive officer, Paul Burke appointed chair of North Australia Beef Research Council. File picture
The North Australia Beef Research Council has announced the appointment of Paul Burke, former NT Farmers CEO, as its new chair.

