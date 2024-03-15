Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Cyclone expected to hit NT coast

Updated March 15 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a track map for a cyclone expected to form in the Gulf of Carpentaria.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a track map for a cyclone expected to form in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

A low in the NT's Gulf of Carpentaria is gearing up to bring strong winds and heavy rain, with the Bureau of Meteorology expecting the low to turn into a cyclone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.