Cyclone expected to hit NT coast

A low in the NT's Gulf of Carpentaria is gearing up to bring strong winds and heavy rain, with the Bureau of Meteorology expecting the low to turn into a cyclone.
A cyclone watch zone has been declared for Alyangula (Groote Eylandt) in NT to the NT/Qld border, including Borroloola but not including Ngukurr.
The Bureau said the weather system was currently estimated to be 45 kilometres west-southwest of Nhulunbuy and 160 kilometres north of Alyangula, with sustained winds near the centre of 75 kilometres per hour with wind gusts to 100 kilometres per hour.
The low is currently moving east at 24 kilometres per hour.
"The low is forecast to develop to a tropical cyclone Saturday morning, to the east of Groote Eylandt," the Bureau said.
"It is then forecast to move slowly south towards the southwestern Gulf of Carpentaria coast. It is most likely to cross the coast and weaken quickly early next week."
Gales with damaging wind gusts of 110 km/h may develop over Groote Eylandt during Saturday morning, and may extend further to the Northern Territory coast between Alyangula to the Northern Territory/Queensland border, including Borroloola, from as early as Saturday evening and during Sunday.
"Destructive winds gusts are also possible for the southwestern Gulf of Carpentaria coast from late Sunday depending on how quickly the system moves south."
The BOM said that heavy rainfall was already occurring over northeastern parts of the Top End, warning that the rain is expected to increase into the weekend, "with the heaviest falls limited to coastal and island locations on Saturday before reaching further inland into the Carpentaria forecast districts into Sunday".
Abnormally high tides that are expected near the path of the system could cause minor flooding along the southwestern Gulf of Carpentaria coast this weekend.
Meanwhile, a Flood Watch across most parts of the Top End remains current, with the weather bureau warning of an increasing flood risk.
"Recent heavy rainfall across the flood watch area has caused significant river level rises along local creeks and rivers," the Bureau said. "Flooding impacts are likely in the Flood Watch area for the next few days."
Catchments likely to be affected include:
A Minor Flood Warning remains in place for the Katherine River at Nitmiluk Centre and Gorge Road.
The BOM said it is also monitoring a separate low off the Western Australian coast which also has the potential to develop into a cyclone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.