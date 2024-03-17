School targeted: 11 incidents in one month

Northern Territory Police are investigating yet another alleged break-in at a school in Katherine.
Police said MacFarlane Primary had been targeted 11 times in the past month alone, with school rooms trashed, tables turned upside down, and equipment allegedly stolen.
At around 7:30pm on March 13, the Joint Emergency Services Communication Centre received yet another report of an alleged unlawful entry at the school on Grevillea Road, with the unknown offenders allegedly causing a large amount of damage to fencing and windows to gain entry.
"The offenders allegedly ransacked a classroom before fleeing the scene," police said.
Superintendent Adrian Kidney said flooding in remote communities had triggered a spike in property crime in Katherine.
"We have seen a large influx of people from remote areas from the communities around Katherine coming into (town)," he said.
Northern Territory Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to make contact on 131 444.
Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or through https://crimestoppers.com.au.
