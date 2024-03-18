CDU recognises Bill Harney

Charles Darwin University (CDU) has celebrated and recognised Yidumduma Bill Harney, esteemed Elder and Senior Custodian of the Wardaman people, by awarding him the tile of Honorary Doctor of Letters.
CDU Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman AO said the University was committed to shine a light on the achievements of First Nations peoples and their communities across the Northern Territory and Australia.
"Yidumduma has long been a respected figure within his communities and beyond. He has significantly contributed to preserving First Nations culture and shared his knowledge and art with the Australian public and beyond," Professor Bowman said.
"In recognition of his significant contributions, Charles Darwin University Council awards Yidumduma Bill Harney the title of Honorary Doctor of Letters."
Born in 1931, the custodian of Wardaman culture was raised in the traditions of the Wardaman people, but learned to "walk in two worlds" from an early age.
