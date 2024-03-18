Junior Rangers program open for enrolment

The Northern Territory's much-loved Junior Rangers program is gearing up to recommence in the Top End, with enrolments now open.
"We are putting a call out for Territory kids who have a passion for the environment and want to learn how Rangers protect our national parks and reserves to enrol in our upcoming Junior Ranger program," a Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said.
"The NT Parks and Wildlife Junior Ranger program is a fantastic way for your child to learn to live and feel comfortable in the world around them.
"Junior Rangers is for adventure seeking Territory kids who thrive in the natural environment and with time spent in unstructured physical play."
As Junior Rangers, kids will have the opportunity to explore parks and reserves through fun and hands-on activities including identifying wildlife tracks, plants and weeds, finding their way using maps, spotlighting for wildlife, bird watching, helping to conserve the environment and exploring Aboriginal culture.
The program runs every year in Darwin, Katherine and Alice Springs, with parents welcome to attend with their children.
Kids must be between nine and 12 years old and have average fitness.
Visit the Parks and Wildlife website to enrol and find out more.
