Disaster assistance available in wake of TC Megan

Disaster assistance is now available for regional communities in the Northern Territory following the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Megan and associated severe weather in the local government areas of East Arnhem, Roper Gulf and West Arnhem.
The assistance, jointly funded by the Australian and NT Governments through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), may include:
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said both levels of Government were working together to deliver the best outcomes for Territorians.
"We are working in lock-step with the Northern Territory Government to ensure assistance is delivered quickly on the ground to remote communities in the path of this weather system," Minister Watt said.
"While downgraded to a tropical low, this is still a dangerous situation with a significant amount of rain to fall over the coming days. We are continuing to monitor conditions on the ground, while rolling out support as quickly as possible.
"These disaster assistance measures will support those experiencing hardship during the immediate recovery from this event, and we'll continue to activate additional types of assistance that may be needed as damage assessments are conducted."
Chief Minister of the Northern Territory, Eva Lawler, said Tropical Cyclone Megan had caused damage, displacement and disruption to the lives of many in the region.
"This is still an active system as it moves west across the Northern Territory and we are prepared for the possibility of further widespread flooding in the regions. This has been a big wet season and we are responding to the needs of Territorians," she said.
"The Northern Territory Government is working with emergency services and recovery coordinators to undertake impact assessments to determine the full extent of damage sustained from this event.
"Working with the Australian Government we will ensure the appropriate assistance continues to flow to those affected."
Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website, and the Northern Territory Government's emergency information and response Secure NT website.
