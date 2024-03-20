Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

'Dangerous record major flood likely' - BOM

Updated March 20 2024 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Air Force air mobility assets are assisting with the evacuation of local residents from Borroloola to Darwin. Picture supplied.
Air Force air mobility assets are assisting with the evacuation of local residents from Borroloola to Darwin. Picture supplied.

After the evacuation of residents in the Gulf of Carpentaria was suspended due to poor weather conditions in the lead-up to Tropical Cyclone Megan making landfall on March 18, a new rescue operation was launched for the area after the cyclone has passed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.