'Dangerous record major flood likely' - BOM

After the evacuation of residents in the Gulf of Carpentaria was suspended due to poor weather conditions in the lead-up to Tropical Cyclone Megan making landfall on March 18, a new rescue operation was launched for the area after the cyclone has passed.
Australian Defence said they had received a request from the Northern Territory Government to provide assistance to the community of Borroloola impacted by Tropical Cyclone Megan.
"A C-27J Spartan from RAAF Base Amberley transported a NT Emergency Services Rapid Assessment Team and ADF personnel to assess storm damage to critical infrastructure," a Defence spokesman said.
A Defence Engineering Assessor was also sent to the area to "conduct a community needs analysis".
"Air Force air mobility assets are also assisting with the evacuation of local residents from Borroloola to Darwin."
Defence said medically vulnerable people had been evacuated from Borroloola to Darwin.
The evacuation came as the Bureau of Meteorology is warning of a "dangerous record major flood" .
"Major flooding is estimated to be occurring along the McArthur River at Borroloola," the Bureau said.
"The flood peak is estimated to have passed through McArthur River Mine late Wednesday morning, and is likely to pass through Borroloola Thursday morning with record major flooding."
According to forecasters, the major flood peak is likely to "significantly exceed" the 2001 flood level of 15m.
Rainfall totals of up to 380mm were recorded across the McArthur River catchment over a three-day period to 9am Wednesday.
The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises that people should:
Tropical Cyclone Megan made landfall earlier this week after leaving a trail of destruction in the Gulf of Carpentaria.
