Major NT highway flooded, again

The Northern Territory's major highway, the Stuart Highway, is flooded yet again.
Ex-Tropical Cyclone Megan dumped enough rain in the area north of Tennant Creek for numerous road sections between Tennant Creek and Three Ways to be impacted by floodwaters.
Road Report NT said water was over the road at various locations along the highway.
In February the freight link between the NT and southern states was also cut by floodwaters when ex-Tropical Cyclone Lincoln passed through the area around Tennant Creek.
Only a month earlier, flooding in the same region stopped essential supplies from reaching Katherine and the Top End, and leaving supermarket shelves empty for days.
The Bureau of Meteorology said Ex-Tropical Cyclone Megan was currently located over the northern Barkly District and would move westwards through the NT over the remainder of the week.
"Heavy to intense rainfall will remain a threat with the system, primarily over its southern flank," the BOM said.
Catchments in the Flood Watch area are relatively wet and responsive to rainfall, and river levels remain elevated in parts of the Flood Watch area.
"Rain and storms with isolated heavy falls are forecast over the next few days. Isolated heavy falls in excess of 200 mm are possible, with the heaviest totals likely to occur to the south of the system," forecasters said.
"The recent observed rainfall is causing flooding impacts, and with further rainfall forecast, impacts will be become more widespread and severe over the coming days. Flood impacts may include road closures, including primary and secondary highways, and isolation of communities and homesteads.
A Severe Weather Warning is in place for heavy and locally intense rainfall for parts of the Barkly district.
Catchments likely to be affected include:
The Plenty Highway, between the NT and the Queensland border is also closed due to flooding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.