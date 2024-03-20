Armed in public: Kids charged after alleged servo robbery

A group of children has been caught by police after allegedly smashing their way through the front window and doors of a Katherine service station along Bicentennial Road, with a 12-year-old boy allegedly armed with "an edged weapon".
Police said during the alleged robbery, just before 3am on Saturday, March 16, two service station staff members and a security guard onsite had to retreat to the back office, locking themselves inside.
The offenders allegedly stole food and other items from behind the cashier area, before two women entered the store and removed the weapon from one of the kids in an attempt to stop them.
However, police said the women then allegedly proceeded to steal numerous items from the service station.
"Members from Katherine general duties swiftly attended the location, engaging in a foot chase with three youths before they were apprehended," a police spokesperson said.
A short time later, police located the two women nearby where they were subsequently arrested for property offending.
A 12-year-old boy has since been charged with:
A 13-year-old boy has since been charged with:
Police said a 12-year-old boy was handed over to "a responsible adult" and will be subsequently summons to court.
Investigations are continuing into the incident to identify and locate further offenders.
